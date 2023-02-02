How is Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DBTX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) closed at $3.18 in the last session, up 0.63% from day before closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1691035 shares were traded. DBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DBTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 22, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On March 09, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on March 09, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBTX has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3130.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DBTX traded on average about 43.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.64M. Insiders hold about 13.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DBTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 9.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$3.2.