How is TransMedics Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TMDX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) closed at $65.34 in the last session, up 3.68% from day before closing price of $63.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510437 shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On April 07, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Khayal Tamer I sold 3,142 shares for $65.07 per share. The transaction valued at 204,450 led to the insider holds 1,300 shares of the business.

Hassanein Waleed H sold 12,362 shares of TMDX for $808,664 on Jan 23. The President & CEO now owns 398,785 shares after completing the transaction at $65.42 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Hassanein Waleed H, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 6,332 shares for $65.19 each. As a result, the insider received 412,783 and left with 411,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $69.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMDX traded on average about 368.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.71M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 8.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.7M to a low estimate of $17.1M. As of the current estimate, TransMedics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.35M, an estimated increase of 197.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.4M, an increase of 111.00% less than the figure of $197.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.26M, up 150.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.7M and the low estimate is $100.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.