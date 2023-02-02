I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC).

The price of Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) closed at $4.52 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693933 shares were traded. IPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IPSC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On October 31, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on October 10, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Versant Venture Capital VI, L. sold 550,000 shares for $13.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,166,610 led to the insider holds 11,816,814 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPSC has reached a high of $15.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3251.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IPSC traded on average about 147.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 181.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.42M. Insiders hold about 36.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IPSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 17.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$2.63, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$3.13.