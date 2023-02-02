I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

After finishing at $44.03 in the prior trading day, Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) closed at $44.29, up 0.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 491699 shares were traded. ESNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $43 from $54 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $44.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Dutt Aditya sold 6,000 shares for $39.23 per share. The transaction valued at 235,380 led to the insider holds 23,023 shares of the business.

Dutt Aditya sold 6,000 shares of ESNT for $251,700 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 29,023 shares after completing the transaction at $41.95 per share. On May 26, another insider, PAULS DOUGLAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,400 shares for $41.75 each. As a result, the insider received 100,200 and left with 26,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESNT has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 428.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 498.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.53M. Insiders hold about 2.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ESNT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.71. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $5.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $990.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.