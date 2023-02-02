I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

After finishing at $6.74 in the prior trading day, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $7.14, up 5.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38012401 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $5.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Tonnel David A sold 14,541 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 89,427 led to the insider holds 277,067 shares of the business.

Tonnel David A sold 34,267 shares of RIG for $186,755 on Jan 10. The SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 291,608 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Tonnel David A, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 13,069 shares for $4.95 each. As a result, the insider received 64,692 and left with 325,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $6.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 714.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 111.49M with a Short Ratio of 125.46M, compared to 59.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 15.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $666.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $697M to a low estimate of $632M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $626M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.17M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $704M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.