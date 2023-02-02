In spite of Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (NYSE:BBY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) closed at $89.65 up 1.05% from its previous closing price of $88.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2688836 shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Best Buy Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Harmon Damien sold 2,500 shares for $79.99 per share. The transaction valued at 199,975 led to the insider holds 42,805 shares of the business.

SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 366,100 shares of BBY for $29,999,014 on Nov 28. The Chairman Emeritus now owns 590,148 shares after completing the transaction at $81.94 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo, who serves as the President, Best Buy Health of the company, sold 28 shares for $64.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,808 and left with 21,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 57.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $112.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBY has traded an average of 2.95M shares per day and 2.21M over the past ten days. A total of 225.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.77M, compared to 9.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBY is 3.52, from 2.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 47.00% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.33 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.21. EPS for the following year is $6.92, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.36 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.76B, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.3B and the low estimate is $44.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.