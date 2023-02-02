In spite of Global Net Lease Inc.’s (NYSE:GNL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) closed at $15.04 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $14.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768313 shares were traded. GNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 248.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Colliers Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2506.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $16.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNL has traded an average of 659.10K shares per day and 507.35k over the past ten days. A total of 103.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GNL is 1.60, from 1.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.78.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $97.8M to a low estimate of $95.45M. As of the current estimate, Global Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.76M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.73M, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.72M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.23M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.7M and the low estimate is $384.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.