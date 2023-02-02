In spite of Ikena Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Ikena Oncology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.20, down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1513109 shares were traded. IKNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IKNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKNA has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8693.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IKNA traded 86.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 24.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.11M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IKNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.42 and -$2.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IKNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.98M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.6M and the low estimate is $10.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.