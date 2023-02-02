In spite of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RYTM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536374 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RYTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Cramer Pamela J. sold 13,493 shares for $24.83 per share. The transaction valued at 335,031 led to the insider holds 2,224 shares of the business.

Cramer Pamela J. sold 901 shares of RYTM for $10,524 on Jul 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 2,224 shares after completing the transaction at $11.68 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,547 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider received 30,792 and left with 57,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 96.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RYTM traded 626.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 601.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Shares short for RYTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.61 and -$4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.81. EPS for the following year is -$2.99, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$3.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $5.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.94M to a low estimate of $3.8M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $930k, an estimated increase of 443.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.42M, an increase of 308.40% less than the figure of $443.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 653.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.42M and the low estimate is $32.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.