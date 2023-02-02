In the case of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU), what’s next?

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) closed the day trading at $38.26 up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $37.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741798 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.30.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $38 from $45 previously.

On June 03, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares for $37.26 per share. The transaction valued at 167,670 led to the insider holds 9,729 shares of the business.

Richards Jay D. sold 7,415 shares of BKU for $306,981 on Jun 06. The Officer of Subsidiary now owns 30,973 shares after completing the transaction at $41.40 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Malcolm Kevin A., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 703 shares for $39.16 each. As a result, the insider received 27,529 and left with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKU traded about 582.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKU traded about 917.21k shares per day. A total of 77.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.92M. Shares short for BKU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 4.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 9.37%.

Dividends & Splits

BKU’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $269.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.9M to a low estimate of $266M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.64M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.35M, an increase of 19.90% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.41M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $998.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.84M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.