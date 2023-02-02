In What Direction Will Archrock Inc.’s (NYSE:AROC) Stock Goes From Here?

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) closed the day trading at $9.93 up 0.20% from the previous closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048947 shares were traded. AROC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AROC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 29, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 3,318 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 33,512 led to the insider holds 16,730,363 shares of the business.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 65,519 shares of AROC for $662,397 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 16,933,681 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Henderson Donna A, who serves as the VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 13,297 shares for $10.15 each. As a result, the insider received 134,965 and left with 53,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Archrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AROC has reached a high of $10.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AROC traded about 823.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AROC traded about 605.26k shares per day. A total of 153.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.71M. Insiders hold about 13.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AROC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 5.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Dividends & Splits

AROC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.58, up from 0.58 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.53.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AROC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $873.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $873.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $873.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $781.46M, up 11.80% from the average estimate.