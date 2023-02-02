In What Direction Will Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) was $0.37 for the day, down -10.95% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0449 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731015 shares were traded. CALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3100.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CALA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On November 19, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2019, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when PAKIANATHAN DEEPIKA sold 121,333 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 46,810 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALA has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6871, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0782.

Shares Statistics:

CALA traded an average of 265.05K shares per day over the past three months and 355.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.80M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CALA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 186.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 130.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.8 and a low estimate of -$2.1, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.55 and low estimates of -$1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$4.06, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.15 and -$5.84.