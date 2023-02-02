In What Direction Will F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) was $4.94 for the day, up 20.19% from the previous closing price of $4.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1957596 shares were traded. FSTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $35 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSTX has reached a high of $6.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5179, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2085.

Shares Statistics:

FSTX traded an average of 501.30K shares per day over the past three months and 914.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.10M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 158.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 241.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.72 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.74, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.2 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.17M, down -87.80% from the average estimate.