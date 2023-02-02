Invest in Catalent Inc. (CTLT) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $53.55 in the prior trading day, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at $54.72, up 2.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2029841 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Hopson Ricky sold 643 shares for $49.36 per share. The transaction valued at 31,738 led to the insider holds 16,452 shares of the business.

Boerman Manja sold 780 shares of CTLT for $40,326 on Dec 05. The Pres. BioModalities Division now owns 15,860 shares after completing the transaction at $51.70 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Grippo Michael J, who serves as the SVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. of the company, sold 2,451 shares for $65.83 each. As a result, the insider received 161,349 and left with 17,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Shares short for CTLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 3.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.