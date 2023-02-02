Is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $103.13 in the prior trading day, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $105.15, up 1.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76508000 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMZN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $171 from $142 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $130.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 25, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $121 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when AMAZON COM INC sold 260,000 shares for $26.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,017,400 led to the insider holds 13,918,445 shares of the business.

Herrington Douglas J sold 7,456 shares of AMZN for $700,864 on Nov 21. The CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores now owns 533,435 shares after completing the transaction at $94.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Olsavsky Brian T, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 15,240 shares for $94.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,560 and left with 49,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $170.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 82.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 74.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.20B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 75.25M with a Short Ratio of 68.55M, compared to 77.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 34 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 43 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

37 analysts predict $155.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.63B to a low estimate of $130.4B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.41B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.17B, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.41B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.82B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $633.93B and the low estimate is $553.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.