Is Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $45.53 in the prior trading day, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) closed at $46.14, up 1.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5739038 shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $53 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Timperman Jurgen sold 39,475 shares for $43.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,718,919 led to the insider holds 39,474 shares of the business.

Timperman Jurgen sold 102,552 shares of CARR for $4,468,522 on Nov 29. The President, Fire & Security now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $43.57 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, Crockett Kyle, who serves as the Vice President, Controller of the company, sold 3,682 shares for $45.73 each. As a result, the insider received 168,360 and left with 12 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 839.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 835.49M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 7.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CARR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $5.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.48B to a low estimate of $4.94B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.13B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.17B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.06B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.61B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.9B and the low estimate is $19.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.