Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $133.21 in the prior trading day, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at $138.46, up 3.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10463980 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.68.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QCOM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $150 from $120 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $150.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when CATHEY JAMES J sold 2,084 shares for $111.09 per share. The transaction valued at 231,512 led to the insider holds 2,664 shares of the business.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 26,427 shares of QCOM for $3,232,884 on Dec 06. The President QTL & Global Affairs now owns 51,179 shares after completing the transaction at $122.33 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, POLEK ERIN L, who serves as the SVP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 2,894 shares for $121.10 each. As a result, the insider received 350,463 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $192.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.24M with a Short Ratio of 13.16M, compared to 14.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, QCOM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.60, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 24.80% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.23 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.99 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.76 and $12.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.53. EPS for the following year is $12.83, with 29 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $11.46.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $11.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.22B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.