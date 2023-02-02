Is this a Prime Time To acquire GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) stock

After finishing at $52.33 in the prior trading day, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) closed at $54.73, up 4.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096188 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $60 from $45 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares for $52.73 per share. The transaction valued at 111,788 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wilson Malcolm bought 4,174 shares of GXO for $183,531 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 45,509 shares after completing the transaction at $43.97 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider received 249,848,625 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $88.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 874.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.97M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.94B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.56B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.