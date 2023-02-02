Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) stock

The price of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) closed at $1.50 in the last session, up 12.78% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630418 shares were traded. NMRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NMRD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMRD has reached a high of $4.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3280.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NMRD traded on average about 122.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 716.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.85M. Insiders hold about 59.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 84.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 84.1k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $503k, up 158.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.9M and the low estimate is $3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 242.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.