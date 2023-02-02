Is this a Prime Time To acquire Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) stock

After finishing at $0.74 in the prior trading day, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at $0.69, down -6.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0484 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4004352 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0455.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.97M with a Short Ratio of 36.52M, compared to 37.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.