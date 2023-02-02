It’s a good day to be an Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.64, up 4.46% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2862387 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKKT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Elliot Mark Sonbolian sold 16,500 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 27,949 led to the insider holds 303,914 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 100,000 shares of BKKT for $206,100 on Jan 13. The Director now owns 7,623,540 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Alexander Karen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,487 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider received 15,507 and left with 199,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4151.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKKT traded 2.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.60M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.82M, compared to 12.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.26% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.92M and the low estimate is $79.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.