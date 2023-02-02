It’s a good day to be an Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.18, up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $15.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544515 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COGT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On June 28, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COGT traded 802.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 647.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.68M. Shares short for COGT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 3.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.63 and -$2.61.