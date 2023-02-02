It’s a good day to be an PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) shareholder

As of close of business last night, PLBY Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.01, up 3.08% from its previous closing price of $2.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194235 shares were traded. PLBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8550.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Beuting Florus sold 744 shares for $2.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,135 led to the insider holds 56,770 shares of the business.

Kohn Bernhard L III sold 151,617 shares of PLBY for $496,091 on Dec 19. The CEO & President now owns 1,426,432 shares after completing the transaction at $3.27 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Kohn Bernhard L III, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 133,516 shares for $3.64 each. As a result, the insider received 486,199 and left with 1,578,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has reached a high of $17.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2969, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4348.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLBY traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.79M, compared to 5.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.21% and a Short% of Float of 20.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $69.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.8M to a low estimate of $64.41M. As of the current estimate, PLBY Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.36M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.91M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.57M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.1M and the low estimate is $305.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.