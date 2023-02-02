It’s an appealing income play to consider Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

The price of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) closed at $0.46 in the last session, down -37.84% from day before closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2918763 shares were traded. CYRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on June 26, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Dunn Brian Joseph sold 1,907 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,220 led to the insider holds 58,093 shares of the business.

Fleck Michael sold 1,510 shares of CYRN for $2,929 on Jun 16. The VP Marketing now owns 14,139 shares after completing the transaction at $1.94 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Tamir Michael, who serves as the VP, Global Support Services of the company, sold 3,012 shares for $7.70 each. As a result, the insider received 23,192 and left with 482,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRN has reached a high of $13.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4649.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYRN traded on average about 66.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 114.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.60M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 313.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 156.35k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.77M to a low estimate of $7.77M. As of the current estimate, Cyren Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $8.44M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.39M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.34M and the low estimate is $32.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.