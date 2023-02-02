It’s an appealing income play to consider Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)

The price of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at $0.78 in the last session, down -25.11% from day before closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2611 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219017 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8919 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when CARRIERE STEPHEN J sold 151 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160 led to the insider holds 203 shares of the business.

McHale Duncan bought 34,246 shares of EVLO for $49,999 on May 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 34,246 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On May 27, another insider, Darzi Lord Ara, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 342,465 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,999 and bolstered with 342,465 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $5.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0506.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVLO traded on average about 103.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 116.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 4.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$2.41.