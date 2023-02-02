It’s an appealing income play to consider Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The price of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) closed at $0.60 in the last session, up 0.12% from day before closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1507602 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6029 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5801.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HYMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 172,890 led to the insider holds 15,692,975 shares of the business.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 155,557 shares of HYMC for $89,227 on Jan 27. The 10% Owner now owns 15,992,975 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Mudrick Capital Management, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 47,760 shares for $0.61 each. As a result, the insider received 29,215 and left with 16,148,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6081, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9108.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HYMC traded on average about 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.09M with a Short Ratio of 10.39M, compared to 11.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.73M, down -97.60% from the average estimate.