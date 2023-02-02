It’s an appealing income play to consider Snap Inc. (SNAP)

After finishing at $11.56 in the prior trading day, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $10.37, down -10.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 116046823 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Andersen Derek sold 451 shares for $9.49 per share. The transaction valued at 4,282 led to the insider holds 1,109,292 shares of the business.

Andersen Derek sold 57,281 shares of SNAP for $484,924 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,109,743 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Morrow Rebecca, who serves as the CAO and Controller of the company, sold 1,901 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 16,096 and left with 265,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $41.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 30.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.3M with a Short Ratio of 57.65M, compared to 58.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $4.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.