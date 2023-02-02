It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) stock

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) closed the day trading at $0.24 up 5.48% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0126 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46055059 shares were traded. HLBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2577 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLBZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Palella Salvatore bought 650,000 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 84,500 led to the insider holds 11,228,925 shares of the business.

Palella Salvatore bought 1,568,249 shares of HLBZ for $188,190 on Dec 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 11,147,174 shares after completing the transaction at $0.12 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Palella Salvatore, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,019,293 shares for $0.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 709,807 and bolstered with 9,578,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has reached a high of $4.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1915, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6335.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLBZ traded about 56.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLBZ traded about 242.67M shares per day. A total of 183.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.37M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLBZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 451.87k with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 528.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $56.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.