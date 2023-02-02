LEN (Lennar Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed at $104.69 up 2.24% from its previous closing price of $102.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2810666 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lennar Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $76 from $79 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $102.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Collins David M sold 15,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 41,382 shares of the business.

SUSTANA MARK sold 22,000 shares of LEN for $1,577,180 on May 11. The VP/General Counsel/Secretary now owns 46,279 shares after completing the transaction at $71.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $102.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEN has traded an average of 2.21M shares per day and 2.04M over the past ten days. A total of 287.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEN is 1.50, from 0.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.48 and a low estimate of $4.74, while EPS last year was $3.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.55, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.78 and $15.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.49. EPS for the following year is $12.37, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.29 and $9.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.38B to a low estimate of $9.73B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.43B, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.13B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.85B and the low estimate is $26.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.