LSTR (Landstar System Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $172.83 in the prior trading day, Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) closed at $178.92, up 3.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550483 shares were traded. LSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $140 from $120 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Kneller Michael K sold 2,000 shares for $157.23 per share. The transaction valued at 314,463 led to the insider holds 62,178 shares of the business.

Gattoni James B sold 20,000 shares of LSTR for $3,117,124 on Oct 31. The President & CEO now owns 74,792 shares after completing the transaction at $155.86 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Beacom Joseph J, who serves as the VP, CSO, COO of the company, sold 1,137 shares for $156.14 each. As a result, the insider received 177,534 and left with 16,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Landstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSTR has reached a high of $175.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 293.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 282.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.59M. Shares short for LSTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LSTR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.81, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for LSTR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $2.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $2.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.77. EPS for the following year is $9.05, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Landstar System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, a decrease of -16.40% less than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.6B and the low estimate is $5.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.