Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.56 in the prior trading day, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) closed at $1.63, up 4.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536225 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PYXS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 02, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 02, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Chin Mark sold 1,745,761 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 5,324,571 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $9.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3797, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1112.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 163.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.75M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 92.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 109.64k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$8.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.49. EPS for the following year is -$3.13, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$3.73.