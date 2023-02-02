The name Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Ault Alliance Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, up 4.81% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0062 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6884597 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1270.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AULT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 100 shares for $4.81 per share. The transaction valued at 481 led to the insider holds 1,805,600 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 300 shares of AULT for $1,423 on Jan 24. The 10% Owner now owns 1,805,500 shares after completing the transaction at $4.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $1.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2468.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AULT traded 5.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 356.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company.