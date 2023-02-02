The name Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) closed at $4.05 down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592327 shares were traded. BIOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $52.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5919, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.7157.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIOR has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 8.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.32M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 14.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.00% from the average estimate.