The name CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed at $8.64 up 2.98% from its previous closing price of $8.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151499 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $13.

On July 31, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 31, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Shah Sujal bought 51,301 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 100,037 led to the insider holds 171,301 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBAY has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 87.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.41.