There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) can be one of them

The closing price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) was $17.18 for the day, up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $17.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672318 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 29, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Brightstar Associates LLC bought 1,666,666 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 29,999,988 led to the insider holds 19,718,014 shares of the business.

Sherman Matthew L sold 2,403 shares of DCPH for $51,043 on Jan 17. The EVP & Chief Medical Officer now owns 72,628 shares after completing the transaction at $21.24 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Pitman Jama, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,603 shares for $21.24 each. As a result, the insider received 34,050 and left with 35,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.04.

Shares Statistics:

DCPH traded an average of 706.28K shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 7.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.05% and a Short% of Float of 17.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.34 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.65 and -$2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.15M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.9M and the low estimate is $125M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.