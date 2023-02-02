There are many powerful catalysts in the market: First BanCorp. (FBP) can be one of them

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) closed the day trading at $13.92 up 3.49% from the previous closing price of $13.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1908273 shares were traded. FBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FBP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Frye Daniel Edward sold 3,041 shares for $15.84 per share. The transaction valued at 48,169 led to the insider holds 20,741 shares of the business.

RIVERA NAYDA sold 20,000 shares of FBP for $316,238 on Nov 10. The EVP and CRO now owns 231,948 shares after completing the transaction at $15.81 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, ALEMAN AURELIO, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,751 shares for $15.13 each. As a result, the insider received 71,893 and left with 1,067,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FBP traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FBP traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 187.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.33M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Dividends & Splits

FBP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.70% for FBP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $214.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.2M to a low estimate of $206.3M. As of the current estimate, First BanCorp.’s year-ago sales were $184.14M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.4M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $217.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $834.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $781.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $804.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.93M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $875.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.1M and the low estimate is $842.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.