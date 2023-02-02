There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) can be one of them

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) closed the day trading at $24.95 up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $24.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725389 shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.35.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MODG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Thomas Jennifer L. sold 6,438 shares for $23.30 per share. The transaction valued at 150,005 led to the insider holds 56,012 shares of the business.

Lynch Brian P. bought 10,000 shares of MODG for $216,422 on Dec 05. The EVP, CFO now owns 56,705 shares after completing the transaction at $21.64 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, BREWER OLIVER G III, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $21.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 215,900 and bolstered with 674,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $26.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MODG traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MODG traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 184.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.80M, compared to 11.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $950.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $969.09M to a low estimate of $940M. As of the current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $845.6M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.68M, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $843.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.