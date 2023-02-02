There is a good chance Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed at $51.80 in the last session, up 2.57% from day before closing price of $50.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945464 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $57.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEGN traded on average about 680.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.11M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 5.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.64M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.23M, an estimated increase of 40.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.17M, an increase of 108.30% over than the figure of $40.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.79M, up 74.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277.2M and the low estimate is $54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.