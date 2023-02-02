There is a good chance Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) closed at $1.25 in the last session, up 7.30% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5684032 shares were traded. MITQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MITQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when RAFNSON PHILIP L. bought 41,700 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,877 led to the insider holds 2,074,828 shares of the business.

WRIGHT BEVAN bought 10,000 shares of MITQ for $12,500 on May 19. The EVP Operations now owns 600,630 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MITQ has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1953.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MITQ traded on average about 68.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 67.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.57M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MITQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 54.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 60.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.