There is a good chance The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $20.52 in the prior trading day, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed at $21.17, up 3.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921928 shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 224.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On December 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $24.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Welling Glenn W. sold 1,021,923 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,569,998 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. sold 209,238 shares of HAIN for $5,606,700 on May 16. The Director now owns 73,529 shares after completing the transaction at $26.80 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,833 shares for $34.98 each. As a result, the insider received 378,926 and left with 78,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $37.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 935.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 854.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.20M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.45% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $446.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.04M to a low estimate of $420.73M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $442.48M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.