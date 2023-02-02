There Is Still Room For Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) was $7.14 for the day, up 7.05% from the previous closing price of $6.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8972333 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAZR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when AEG Holdings, LLC bought 7,953 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 52,910 led to the insider holds 39,569 shares of the business.

Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares of LAZR for $67,281 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 55,584 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Tempesta Daniel David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,325 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,017 and bolstered with 115,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $16.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

LAZR traded an average of 7.36M shares per day over the past three months and 9.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 359.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 55.82M with a Short Ratio of 64.08M, compared to 53.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.60% and a Short% of Float of 22.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.5M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.89M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.65M, an increase of 34.90% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.28M and the low estimate is $111M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 182.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.