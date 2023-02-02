There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Compugen Ltd. (CGEN).

As of close of business last night, Compugen Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.87, up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0012 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631758 shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8420.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3484.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CGEN traded 688.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 634.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.78M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.52.