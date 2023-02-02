There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: GH Research PLC (GHRS).

As of close of business last night, GH Research PLC’s stock clocked out at $9.09, up 2.25% from its previous closing price of $8.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1262313 shares were traded. GHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GHRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 76.80 and its Current Ratio is at 76.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On June 16, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHRS has reached a high of $20.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GHRS traded 38.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.53M. Insiders hold about 41.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GHRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 3.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$1.49.