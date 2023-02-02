There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC).

In the latest session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed at $4.69 up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700678 shares were traded. UWMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UWM Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 48.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 47.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.75 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 9,988 led to the insider holds 5,316 shares of the business.

Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares of UWMC for $1,010,056 on May 12. The EVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 280,658 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $5.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7610.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UWMC has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 852.25k over the past ten days. A total of 1.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.94M. Insiders hold about 3.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.57M with a Short Ratio of 21.88M, compared to 20.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.38% and a Short% of Float of 24.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UWMC is 0.40, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $291.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $443.85M to a low estimate of $225.6M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $612.93M, an estimated decrease of -52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.77M, a decrease of -48.80% over than the figure of -$52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $369.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.