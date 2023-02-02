There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ASAP Inc. (ASAP)

The closing price of ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) was $0.39 for the day, down -5.45% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0225 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621058 shares were traded. ASAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4120 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3825.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Green Jonathan sold 31,901 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 356,285 shares of the business.

Green Jonathan sold 8,149 shares of ASAP for $4,270 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 388,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Green Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,623 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 26,485 and left with 396,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAP has reached a high of $12.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4600.

Shares Statistics:

ASAP traded an average of 676.14K shares per day over the past three months and 728.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.