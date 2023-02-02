There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) closed the day trading at $37.72 up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $36.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573165 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HASI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $39 previously.

On February 15, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $50.

On October 14, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2021, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when ARDISANA LIZABETH A bought 825 shares for $30.80 per share. The transaction valued at 25,406 led to the insider holds 825 shares of the business.

OSGOOD STEVEN G bought 1,000 shares of HASI for $32,100 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 29,281 shares after completing the transaction at $32.10 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, OSBORNE RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $28.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,580 and bolstered with 35,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $51.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HASI traded about 635.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HASI traded about 478.17k shares per day. A total of 87.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.31M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 9.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Dividends & Splits

HASI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 1.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.89M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.45M and the low estimate is $126.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.