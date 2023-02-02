There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Maximus Inc. (MMS)

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) closed the day trading at $75.75 up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $74.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629701 shares were traded. MMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 114.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on June 28, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $105 from $110 previously.

On July 08, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on June 24, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when FRANCIS DAVID sold 3,632 shares for $74.68 per share. The transaction valued at 271,238 led to the insider holds 10,026 shares of the business.

RUDDY RAYMOND B bought 5,730 shares of MMS for $400,584 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 109,030 shares after completing the transaction at $69.91 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, FRANCIS DAVID, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $70.92 each. As a result, the insider received 127,656 and left with 13,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maximus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMS has reached a high of $79.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMS traded about 389.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMS traded about 336.62k shares per day. A total of 60.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.18M. Shares short for MMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

MMS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 33.90% for MMS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Maximus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.