This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

As of close of business last night, LivePerson Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.71, up 21.97% from its previous closing price of $12.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3468943 shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Collins John DeNeen sold 412 shares for $10.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,445 led to the insider holds 216,543 shares of the business.

Osumi Norman M. sold 475 shares of LPSN for $11,334 on Apr 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 8,235 shares after completing the transaction at $23.86 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Greenberg Monica L., who serves as the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of the company, sold 986 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider received 25,606 and left with 34,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $30.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPSN traded 825.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 745.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $507.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $513.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.62M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $587.45M and the low estimate is $508M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.