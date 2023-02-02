This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

In the latest session, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) closed at $39.42 up 3.82% from its previous closing price of $37.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533348 shares were traded. VRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verint Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

On April 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $57.

On September 01, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on September 01, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when FANTE PETER sold 8,202 shares for $35.11 per share. The transaction valued at 287,978 led to the insider holds 38,766 shares of the business.

Robinson Douglas sold 1,484 shares of VRNT for $55,739 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 232,332 shares after completing the transaction at $37.56 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, FANTE PETER, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 1,484 shares for $37.56 each. As a result, the insider received 55,739 and left with 46,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNT has reached a high of $56.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRNT has traded an average of 417.99K shares per day and 368.11k over the past ten days. A total of 65.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.56M. Shares short for VRNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $880.58M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $998M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.