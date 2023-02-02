Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN)

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed the day trading at $23.97 up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $23.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804720 shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLKN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Owen Andrea bought 60,606 shares for $16.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,963 led to the insider holds 100,468 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 528 shares of MLKN for $16,347 on Aug 04. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,838 shares after completing the transaction at $30.96 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 570 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 16,165 and left with 2,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $41.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLKN traded about 637.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLKN traded about 357.15k shares per day. A total of 75.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

MLKN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.75, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.83 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.